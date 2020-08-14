‘Summer House’ Star Carl Radke’s Brother Passes Away, ‘My Heart Is In Pieces’

Summer House star Carl Radke suffered a loss earlier this week. The reality actor announced on Instagram Thursday that his older brother, Curtis Radke passed away. He was 40 years old.

The post included three photos of the two from both the past and the present. The Loverboy creator went on to state his sadness as he addressed his sibling directly.

“Curtis, I know you’re in a better and safer place. My heart is in pieces. I hope you know I love you and will never forget you,” Carl wrote.

Curtis’s obituary stated that he passed away suddenly on Monday, and the cause of death was unclear. The family asked that instead of flowers that donations be made to the Ellen O’Brien Gaiser Center in Butler, Pennsylvania. The center is a non-profit organization that offers drug and alcohol treatment and education services for adults diagnosed with substance use disorders and their families. Carl announced earlier this summer that he was no longer drinking.

Curtis was said to enjoy the Grateful Dead, Phish, and frequently attended their shows. Carl stated that he would use his brother’s appreciation for music as a way to remember him and a commenter even mentioned that they would do the same.

“I’ll be listening to the music you love and will be right there with you.”

Curtis was a bricklayer and mason and, besides music, had an affinity for gardening and baseball. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is survived by his three children, a stepchild, and girlfriend who all meant a great deal to him.

“He cherished time spent with his precious children, who were the center of his world,” the obituary read.

Carl insisted that he would look after his nieces and nephews.

“We will watch over your family and carry on the Radke name with pride and love.”

Fellow Bravo stars were among the hundreds of people sending their condolences to the 35-year-old. His post received over 15,000 likes, and the comment section was filled with hearts, prayer hand emoji, and well wishes for the reality star.

It was not surprising that one of Carl’s best friends and co-stars, Lindsay Hubbard, was one of the first to respond. The two have often supported one another on the show.

“Love you so much Carl,” the Hubb House owner simply wrote.

Danielle Olivera offered a shoulder to cry on.

“Love you, here for you always,” she shared.

“God bless brother,” Carl’s Season 1 castmate Everett Scott Weston wrote.