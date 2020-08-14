AEW Rumors: Likely Reasons Behind Recent Releases Revealed In New Report

A new report has shed some light on AEW’s recent decision to part ways with British wrestlers Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley, and Sadie Gibbs.

Citing the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ringside News wrote on Friday that Havoc’s release was likely prompted by the misconduct allegations that were made against him in June amid the #SpeakingOut movement on social media. As reported that month by Wrestling Inc., his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow, also released a statement where she accused the grappler of physical and mental abuse during the three years they were together.

Amid these accusations, Havoc was suspended and ordered to undergo rehab for his mental health and substance abuse issues, with AEW noting that it was aware of the accusations against him. However, the company also stated that his employment status going forward would only be addressed once he completed treatment.

Regarding the other two performers, the Wrestling Observer was quoted as writing that the promotion chose to cut Gibbs and Priestley mostly because of the fact that both women were unable to fly to the United States for recent shows. The outlet further suggested that this was due to travel restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The other two were largely due to their inability to get into the country with nothing looking like that will change any time soon. Gibbs was brought in as a project, in the sense she wasn’t ready but she was a great athlete with a good look, and had only worked three matches for the company, none since October.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Priestley had last wrestled on television in March but was included in the “Buy-In” pre-show for three straight pay-per-views. She and Gibbs also had commitments outside of AEW as part of the roster of Japanese women’s promotion Stardom.

According to Ringside News, there are several talents on the AEW roster who are similarly unable to compete in its events as a result of travel restrictions and other reasons. Another British performer, Pac, is still under contract with the company despite also not being able to fly from the United Kingdom.

The recent cuts weren’t the only roster changes AEW has made over the past few weeks. Conversely, the promotion has added a few talents who were released by WWE in April over coronavirus-related budget concerns, including Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) and veteran referee Mike Chioda, the latter of whom debuted on this week’s episode of Dynamite.