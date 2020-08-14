John Legend & Billie Eilish To Perform At The Democratic National Convention

They are adding their voices to a series of other singers who will share their talents at the political rally.

John Legend and Billie Eilish are just two of a handful of big-name singers and musical groups scheduled to perform at the Democratic National Convention where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will accept their nominations for president and vice president of the United States. The four-day event will be based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and include appearances from politicians, activists, and celebrities who will participate from around the country, reported People Magazine.

Joining Legend and Eilish as performers will be Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Prince Royce, Maggie Rogers, Stephen Stills, and Jennifer Hudson. Also joining the aforementioned celebrities will be a 57-member youth choir that will sing the national anthem to kick things off, beginning on Monday, August 17. Each member of the singing group will represent each of the 57 states and territories as they perform from remote locations across the nation.

This will be Legend’s second time performing at the DNC. He last appeared at the 2008 event that nominated Barack Obama. Hudson also lent her voice that year to sing the national anthem. Eilish, who was not old enough to vote during the last presidential race, has teamed up with the nonprofit organization HeadCount to educate her fans on how to register to vote and participate in the election, reported CBS News.

The DNC was originally scheduled to be held in-person but was retooled due to concerns regarding large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic Party will formally nominate Biden and Harris at the event. Biden and Harris will deliver their respective nomination acceptance speeches from Delaware.

The entertainment superstars will join some of the Democratic Party’s biggest names. Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak Monday night, Bill Clinton will give an address Tuesday night and Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton will speak on Wednesday night.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president. These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November,” said Stephanie Cutter, the DNC’s program executive, in a statement to People.