Miley Cyrus’ New Single, ‘Midnight Sky,’ Receives Rave Reviews From Critics & Fans

Miley Cyrus has been a little quiet on the music scene recently but has returned with a bang for her first release of the year. The “Who Owns My Heart” songstress dropped her new single, “Midnight Sky,” today worldwide, and has everyone talking.

After teasing the song via social media all week, it seems to have been worth the hype as critics and fans can’t stop saying great stuff about the track.

NME called the song “bold” while Idolator insisted that Cyrus “saved pop” with her “dreamy disco anthem.”

The former Hannah Montana actress is currently a trending topic on Twitter after her loyal fanbase, also known as Smilers, took to the social media platform to express their thoughts.

“Honest to God @MileyCyrus has been giving us nothing but musical perfection since ‘Mother’s Daughter.’ #MidnightSky is f*cking incredible!” one user wrote.

“The #MidnightSky song & video are both incredible! 2020 is such a good year for pop music! I didn’t expect Miley to serve this hard,” another person shared.

“Majorly obsessed with #MidnightSky by @MileyCyrus! The song is incredible and the video is proper vibes, I’m loving the fact that it samples ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ by Stevie Nicks in it. We better not let Miley down with getting this to number one,” remarked a third fan.

“#MidnightSky is one of the best songs I have ever heard, absolutely incredible,” a fourth admirer commented.

Along with the release, Cyrus released the official music video, which she self-directed. In the span of eight hours, the video has been watched over 1.9 million times on her YouTube channel, proving to be instantly popular. You can watch it in full here.

On iTunes, the song is already a commercial success. In the U.K., “Midnight Sky” is currently at No. 2 while in the U.S., it has entered the Top 3.

According to NME, Cyrus plans to release her seventh studio album under the title She Is Miley Cyrus. The chart-topping artist has yet to reveal when it will come out. However, she has told fans to prepare themselves to “meet Miley Cyrus… again.”

Cyrus’ last project in 2019 was an EP, She Is Coming, and included collaborations with Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee, and Mike Will Made It. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was said that the star was planning to drop two more EPs later on. However, that plan didn’t come to fruition. Cyrus has had fans waiting for a new studio album for three years as Younger Now came out in 2017.