Chanel West Coast Rocks Colorful Top & Massive Hoop Earrings For ‘Wine And Weed’ Podcast Appearance

Chanel West Coast had a blast during a recent podcast that she took part in. The rapper added a fun photo to her Instagram feed this past Thursday, and it had her fans buzzing for more reasons than one.

The photo captured the Ridiculousness star enjoying her time during an interview. In the caption of the upload, Chanel told fans that she took part in the Wine and Weed podcast and she had “no eyes” the whole time, indicating that a good time was had. Chanel sat in front of a mic that was suspended in the corner of the frame. She looked comfy in an oversized chair that boasted a fuzzy, white fabric. The area at her back was filled with large windows, which allowed an abundance of sunlight to spill in.

Chanel closed her eyes and wore a big smile on her face as she held a glass of what appeared to be white wine in her left hand and flaunted her long, manicured nails. The image was cropped near Chanel’s knees, but her audience was still treated to a great view of her fashionable attire.

The social media star rocked a colorful shirt that boasted different graphics, which gave it a fun vibe. The crewneck collar was black, and the top had short sleeves that fell midway down her bicep. Only a tease of the lower portion of Chanel’s ensemble could be seen, and she sported a pair of purple biker shorts that allowed her to show off her toned stems.

Chanel added several accessories to her look, including a set of layered necklaces. The rapper made a statement by rocking a pair of massive hoop earrings that provided more than enough bling for her look. She styled her hair with a middle part, and her long mane tumbled over her back and shoulders. She completed her look with a set of black headphones that had plenty of padding for comfort.

Unsurprisingly, her fans have been loving the photo so far. The snapshot has accrued over 21,000 likes and 250-plus comments from her adoring audience. Some Instagrammers applauded her look while a few more chimed in to let her know that they would be listening to the podcast.

“Pretty much how i imagined this would look young lady enjoy youve made my bucket list to party with someday once you and steelo lol stay safe,” one follower wrote alongside a series of emoji.

“I know this episode was lit especially with your signature laugh,” another user chimed in.

“Laughter keeps this woman young. And the way she laughs. She going to live forever,” one more supporter commented with the addition of a few red hearts.