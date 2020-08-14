’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Darcey Silva’s Ex Tom Brooks Shares Photo Of His Daughter

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tom Brooks’ relationship with Darcey Silva did not work out, but he still has a lady in his life. On Thursday, he shared a throwback photo on Instagram of an adorable little girl and confirmed that he has a preteen daughter.

The announcement came as a big surprise to many fans, who blew up his comments section asking for details about the girl he called his “best achievement.” He wrote in the caption that the photo was taken in Barcelona, Spain in 2014. When asked how old she is now, he confirmed in the comments that she is 12 years old.

The picture of his daughter sparked some questions as to why he never talked about her on the show. Darcey dropped a hint about it during the show’s first Tell All episode. In a moment that may have gone unnoticed amidst all of the finale drama, she said they were both parents, but left it at that.

Tom and Darcey started out as online friends, but their friendship quickly turned into a romance after she ended her toxic relationship with Jesse Meester.

Although they didn’t get engaged as she had hoped, Tom presented her with a key to his London home shortly before she flew home to the United States. Their love story didn’t last long. Tom flew to New York to officially end things after being confronted about posting photos with another woman.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, the single mother of two teen girls was given the green light for a new TLC spinoff show that is set to premiere August 16. Her new boyfriend will make his debut on the series, but judging from Tom’s frequent social media posts, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him make an appearance on an episode or two.

Tom seems to enjoy his celebrity status but allowing his daughter to go on television doesn’t seem likely. He told his Instagram fans that it’s “no place for kids.”

Many of Tom’s 288,000 social media followers seemed to be surprised when they saw the picture of his little girl, but most were kind to him in the comments. Aside from a few digs about his on-screen breakup, the focus was on his adorable child.

“She was absolutely adorable in that picture, and I’m sure she’s even more beautiful now. I see your curly hair in her and she also resembles your sister,” one person wrote, referencing Tom’s sister, Emma Jayne.

“She’s so beautiful and so cute! What a sweetheart,” said another user.