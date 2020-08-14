Brad Pitt’s Parents Have Reportedly Not Seen Grandchildren In 4 Years Due To Family Tension

Brad Pitt’s six children have not seen their paternal grandparents — Jane and William Pitt — in four years due to tensions with the brood’s mother, Angelina Jolie, according to a report by The Sun.

Sources close to the family told the publication that Brad and Angelina’s children did not attend their grandmother’s 80th birthday celebrations, which were held at their Dad’s luxury beach house in Santa Barbara, California.

One insider revealed to the outlet that the six youngsters — Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; and Vivienne and Knox, who are both 12 — have not actually seen the actor’s parents since around 2016.

“Jane and William haven’t had the kids visit them since, as far as I know,” they said. “I feel for Jane. She loves her grandchildren.”

“When they were together, Brad and Angelina would take the kids to visit their grandparents,” said the source, who previously lived in the same Springfield, Missouri neighborhood as Brad’s parents. “The kids would run riot. The Pitts have a huge backyard and they would go sledding in winter and have campfires in the summer.”

However, according to the report, this happy relationship took a downward turn when Brad and Angelina split up in 2016 after a two-year marriage, and the insider revealed that Brad’s ex and his mother “never really saw eye to eye.”

They claimed that Jane is a Christian conservative “who once slammed gay marriage,” while Angelina is famously liberal and has had relationships with women in the past. Despite these differences, they added that “no one ever thought it would turn out like this,” the outlet notes.

According to the publication, sources claimed that the family rift began when Brad’s mom wrote a letter to her local newspaper, outlining her anti-gay marriage stance. The sources also said that Angelina is no longer on speaking terms with Brad’s mother and that she doesn’t want her young family to visit her.

The article noted that the other grandchildren of the Pitt clan have celebrated the matriarch’s milestone birthday alongside her at Brad’s Goleta abode. They created personalized T-shirts for the occasion and taught their grandma some fun dance moves at her party.

“Their cousins certainly wish the Jolie-Pitt kids were there, but unfortunately, they barely know them anymore,” the insider told the publication.

Angelina spoke out about the split from her ex-husband in June. According to The Inquisitr, the actor said that separating from Brad was the right decision to take for the sake of their six shared children, and revealed that she was continuing to “focus on their healing.”