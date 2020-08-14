‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke Reacts To Garcelle Beauvais’ “Hurtful” Comments On Lisa Rinna’s Instagram Videos

Sutton Stracke doesn't think the 'RHOBH' cast should judge each other.

Sutton Stracke is speaking out against the “hurtful” comments Garcelle Beauvais made to Lisa Rinna in regard to her dancing videos on Instagram and the way they could potentially fuel her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s eating disorder on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following the latest episode of the show, which featured Garcelle confronting Lisa in Rome and suggesting that her antics may impact her teenaged daughter negatively, Sutton applauded her longtime friend for the way in which she clapped back at Garcelle for making such a dig at her parenting.

“I think Lisa kind of responded to it in a good way,” Sutton said on the RHOBH: After Show on August 12. “Like, ‘Oh, I’ve talked to her about this.'”

During the episode, after Garcelle brought up her issue with Lisa, Lisa responded by telling her co-star that she and Amelia had already discussed the matter before revealing that she was quite proud of her child for opening up about her struggles with anorexia in such a public manner. Then, after Garcelle suggested that she wasn’t being judgmental with her comment about the video clips, Lisa said that she was most definitely being just that.

Looking back at the tense moment between her co-stars, Sutton said that now that she and Garcelle, who were added to the series in August of last year after longtime star Lisa Vanderpump’s exit, have gotten to know their co-stars better, they shouldn’t be judging one another’s life choices and saying things to each other like what Garcelle said to Lisa.

“I think at this point in the friendship with all of the girls, I’m kind of ready for us not to judge each other and not say things like that to one another because that’s hurtful. And, at this point, it’s like, ‘We’re in Rome. Can we not just have fun?'”

Sutton Stracke attends WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In addition to the tension between Garcelle and Lisa, the RHOBH cast has also been dealing with the drama between Denise Richards and the other women, which was prompted by Brandi Glanville’s claims of an affair with her, as well as her alleged trash-talking of the group.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sutton revealed earlier this summer that when it came to the allegations of hookups between Denise and Brandi, she actually knew about the swirling rumors for a year before they were brought up on the show.

“So when it came up at the dinner table, I was like, ‘Oh, I remember this now.’ Because I had heard that in September 2018,” Sutton recalled.