‘RHONJ’ Stars Are Spotted On A Trip To Lake George & Fans Wonder If Another Housewife Has Joined The Cast

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were spotted outside of their home state on Thursday. The ladies were photographed at dinner in Lake George, according to the RHONJ Obsessed Instagram account. The photos came as star Melissa Gorga confirmed a few weeks ago that filming had resumed.

The ladies dined at Chateau on the Lake in Bolton Landing, New York. The restaurant was recently featured on the Food Network series, Summer Rush. The show focused on a large extended family that ran three separate establishments on Lake George and the restaurant business’s ups and downs, specifically ones that have a majority of their customers during a short period.

Melissa was on one side of the table in a long-sleeved blue dress, and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, was seated next to her in a white ensemble. Finishing that side of the table was Dolores Catania. Across from them was Margaret Josephs, and seated next to her was her assistant, Lexi Barbuto. The blond has frequently been on the show in the past, although never held a housewife or friend title. Followers of the fan account were excited to see more of Margaret’s assistant.

“Love that Lexi is on this trip! Would love to see more of her, ” one wrote.

Others were quick to speculate that Lexi was now a part of the cast.

“OMG IS LEXI MARGES ASSISTANT A NEW HOUSEWIFE,” a fan asked.

“Oh wow so 2 new cast members this season,” another assumed.

The Real Housewives Franchise Instagram account revealed last week that a new cast member, Michelle Pais, would likely be joining the show after she was seen with Teresa.

It was not clear from the photos if Jennifer Aydin was in attendance, although there was a brunette seated next to Lexi. Earlier in the day, Jennifer included pictures of some items she had packed and traveled in a car in her Instagram stories.

Noticeably absent from dinner was Jackie Goldschneider. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the mother of four recently confirmed that she was filming. Her relationship with Teresa might be the reason. The two have had a rocky past, and she recently unfollowed Teresa on social media.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey started shooting earlier this year, but production came to a halt due to the current global pandemic. Insiders recently revealed that Teresa’s relationship with her estranged husband, Joe Giudice will be heavily featured. The businessman is currently living in his native country of Italy after being deported and this season will focus on how the two manage to co-parent from across the globe.