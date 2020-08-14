Rita Ora Shows Serious Skin In A Tiny Black String Bikini

Rita had the time of her life in a skimpy two-piece.

Rita Ora showed off plenty of skin in a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram. The British singer and actress didn’t leave a lot to the imagination in an upload shared on Thursday, August 13, as she flashed a big open mouth smile while she posed in a seriously skimpy black string bikini.

Rita revealed all her hard work at the gym for her 16 million followers. She placed her hand on her back and bent over slightly so her black cover-up with very low cut sides gaped open to reveal her toned bikini body and ribcage tattoo.

The “Only Want You” singer’s position showed off her glowing tan as well as her barely there two-piece. Her swimwear had what appeared to be two tiny pieces of material over her chest and thin strings tied around her neck and back.

The bottoms sat very low on her hips with equally small strings tied into large bows on her sides.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor placed her left hand on her back and her right on her thigh. She closed her eyes and opened her mouth wide with her tongue slightly out as she turned her head to the camera.

The star appeared to be living it up on her recent vacation to the Spanish island of Ibiza, where she’s been spotted soaking up the sunshine in a number of skimpy swim looks recently.

Rita had her hair slicked back and accessorized with multiple gold and silver chains that dangled down over her chest. She also wore a pair of large hoop earrings with a stack of metallic bracelets on her left wrist and a single gold bangle on her right.

Lots of fans left messages in the comments section.

“Love u and yr smilee,” one person said with two red hearts.

“Omg I love this picture,” another said with two crying laughing emoji.

“Seeing you smile always makes me happy,” a third comment read.

Rita’s slightly blurred picture was liked more than 455,800 times in the first 16 hours.

The star has kept fans well updated with her recent vacation via social media. Earlier this week, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself in another tiny bikini, this time a patterned green number, with a matching open cover-up as she walked barefoot along a stone path.

Rita rocked a New York Yankees baseball cap and asked fans in the caption, “Found a way to style this situation…well kinda…who said what the rules were?”