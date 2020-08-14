Allie Auton Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Instagram Post

Allie Auton thrilled her 572,000 followers with her latest Instagram upload. The Australian hottie published a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy crop top that showcased her enviable assets and fantastic figure.

Allie donned a tiny black crop top that was held by floss-like strings that went over her shoulders and tied around her back. The garment looked like it was made out of faux leather with ruched edges. It did not provide a lot of coverage as it only blocked her buxom curves from being exposed. The majority of her back was on full display, as well as her upper midsection.

The model rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and black heeled sandals. The bottoms obscured her navel and helped accentuate her slim waistline, and highlighted her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Allie was photographed outdoors, right in front of a building somewhere in Brisbane. In the first picture, she posed with her backside facing the camera. The babe was standing on the stairs with her left foot forward, one step higher than the other foot. She raised one hand to the back of her head, grabbing her hair to show off more skin. She looked straight with a pensive expression on her face.

In the second snap, Allie posed front and center with her hip popped to the side. The influencer tugged at her top with her thumb finger, pulling it down, which displayed a nice look at her cleavage. She gazed at the lens and gave a closed-lip smile as the photographer took the shot. A filter was added to the photos, which enhanced the tones and contrast.

Allie completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails white. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center part and left its straight strands hanging on her back. She accessorized with a pendant necklace, oversized hoop earrings, and a black handbag.

In the caption, Allie shared that she was going out for a meal in her new Missy Empire outfit. She added several hashtags and added the brand in both the post and the photo.

The new social media upload has been liked over 6,700 times and has received over 80 comments. Avid admirers that from all over the world, as well as fellow Aussie models, flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Many of them praised her beauty and complimented her alluring body. Others struggled to find the right words to express their thoughts, instead opting to use a trail of emoji.

“Stunning girl!” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow! You look amazing,” another follower commented.

“Obsessed with you,” gushed a third admirer.