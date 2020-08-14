Britney Spears Claps Back While Pulling At Her Tiny Shorts In A Crop Top

Britney tugged on her bottoms in a new Instagram video.

Britney Spears jokingly clapped back on Instagram after being called out by writer and actor Josh Ostrovsky, also known as The Fat Jew or The Fat Jewish. The star hit back in a video on Thursday, August 13, in which she showed off her fit figure in a crop top and a pair of low-rise shorts.

The short clip showed the “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer as she posed in front of a plain white background and flashed a big smile.

The mom of two tugged on her seriously tiny white shorts, which already sat very low on her hips below her navel, as she placed both thumbs inside her bottoms while she walked towards the camera. Britney pulled at them to show off her two hip tattoos.

She changed her pose slightly and tugged at her shorts again by putting both thumbs in her belt loops while she swayed from side to side and stared into the lens.

The star also showed off plenty of skin in an off-the-shoulder crop top. She rocked a sheer blue number with puffy sleeves and a small white bow on her décolletage. The shirt highlighted her seriously slim waist and toned tummy.

Britney had her blond hair in a half up, half down style and accessorized with a necklace and a large ring on her left index finger.

She clapped back at The Fat Jewish in the caption. Though she didn’t reveal exactly what he said, it appeared the comedian poked a little fun at the star’s Instagram videos where she regularly sports similar tops that flash her midriff.

Alongside an eye roll and a shrugging emoji, Britney jokingly told him that she does in fact “own a peasant midriff top for every day of the week.”

But her message inspired some mixed responses from fans, as many weren’t too sure what to make of her latest upload.

“WHAT IS GOING ON HERE??????” one person asked.

“I’m uncomfy,” another commented.

“God bless this woman,” a third comment read.

The video has been liked more than 364,000 times in the first 12 hours.

Britney’s no stranger to posting a divisive clip on social media. Last week she shared a video of herself dancing and claimed that she was getting her “salsa on” as she pranced around barefoot in her living room.

Although the upload was set to typical salsa music, fans were quick to point out in the comments that her dramatic dance (which included hair swishes and twirls) wasn’t traditionally associated with the genre.