Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Cropped Plaid Cardigan For ‘W’ Magazine Cover

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots that took place for W Magazine. The rapper has been dominating the music charts recently and has been bagging herself magazine covers left, right, and center.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a cropped plaid cardigan that featured sequins embroidered across the top. Megan buttoned the garment all the way to the top and displayed her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted bottoms with the same print that helped showcase her curvy figure. Megan rocked long acrylic nails and showed off her belly button piercing. She styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

For the cover, Megan posed in front of a plain backdrop and was captured from the thighs-up. She rested one hand underneath her elbow while raising the other. Megan looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed whose boss. The W logo was printed in red while her name was centered in bright yellow at the bottom.

In the next slide, the entertainer sported a care-free pose by flashing two fingers up. She closed one eye and puckered up her lips.

For her caption, Megan referred to herself as “The Hot Girl,” a name her fans know she calls herself.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 770,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.6 million followers.

“Congrats babe. Your ascending in the right direction. Stay focused, now is the time to put your all into your craft. It’s all laid out for you. Go get it,” one user wrote.

“It’s not fair to be this beautiful!!!!!” another person shared.

“You’re just a winner babyyyyyy,” remarked a third fan.

“PLEASE MEGAN GIVE ME A BREAK I’M GONNA CRY,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Earlier this month, Megan announced she was on the cover of Variety Magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black bodysuit with no sleeves paired with a leather snakeskin-print jacket, which she let hang off both her shoulders. The “Big Ole Freak” songstress rocked long acrylic nails decorated with navy blue polish while sporting a short blond wig. Megan kept the accessories to a bare minimum and opted for large hoop earrings. She was photographed in front of a beige backdrop and oozed confidence.