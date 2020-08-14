Miley Cyrus Reveals First Sexual Experience Was Threesome With Two Females

Miley Cyrus revealed that her first sexual experience was a threesome with two of her “girl mates” during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper.

In the podcast, which dropped at midnight on Friday, the singer told the host that while she didn’t “go all the way” with a man until she slept with future husband Liam Hemsworth at the age of 16, she had sexual experiences with female friends prior to that.

“The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl, two of them,” she said, and noted that the trio went beyond first base.

Miley opened up about her attitude to her sexuality as a teen in the revealing interview.

“When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it,” she said. “So I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me.”

The former Disney star explained that she was attracted to girls “way before” she felt an attraction to men.

“When I was like 11-years-old I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super f*cking hot,” she added.

Miley also shared details about her private life with Liam in the interview, and revealed the 10 years she spent with the Australian actor were “an amazing time.”

However, Miley said that despite her then-beau being the first man she had sex with, she kept the truth about her sexual history from him. The singer admitted she told Liam that she had previously had sex with a male friend so she wouldn’t “seem like a loser.” However, when the friend she had lied about later got married to one of Liam’s pals, Miley was forced to come clean.

As the Independent noted, Miley met Liam on the set of their 2010 movie The Last Song, and the pair went on to have an on-off relationship that lasted around 10 years. The high-profile couple married in December 2018 but separated just eight months later, and their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

The podcast dropped at a reportedly tumultuous time in Miley’s love life. As The Inquisitr reported, the “Wrecking Ball” singer is rumored to have split from her boyfriend of 10 months, Cody Simpson. While the cause of the alleged split was said to be unclear, the rumored breakup is believed to have taken place over the past few weeks.

The release of Miley’s revealing interview also coincided with the launch of the much-anticipated video for her bold new single “Midnight Sky,” which was written about her breakup with Liam.