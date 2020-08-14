Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Scandalous Bodysuit & Brunette Wig In Sultry New Instagram Update

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her Instagram followers with a hot new look this morning, sharing a sizzling photo of herself in a scandalous animal-print bodysuit that exposed her cleavage. The form-fitting number had a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, teasing her midriff. A pair of cutouts gashed along both sides of the midsection, flashing some extra skin — and leaving only a narrow strip of fabric to cover her core.

Tarsha kicked things up a notch by choosing to go braless. The garment was crafted out of a sleek, glossy material that hugged her body, sporting a textured look that was reminiscent of crocodile skin. The eye-popping outfit was a beige-peach color several shades lighted than her deep tan, and was decorated with a black print incorporating patches of tiger stripes that alternated with cheetah and snakeskin spots. The hottie accessorized with a chic black purse adorned with a bronze chain handle. Her makeup and manicure also matched her attire, beautifully tying the look together.

The 21-year-old model traded in her golden tresses for a brunette wig from Official Freedom Couture, maintaining the length of her hair as well as her sumptuous curls. Tarsha made sure to tag the brand both in her photo and caption, adding a black heart emoji that seemed to mirror the color of her locks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD3Z9UksGKf/

Tarsha posed indoors for the steamy update, with the Gold Coast, Queensland geotag on her post suggesting she was at home. The background revealed a stylish living room décor, which included a white dinner table and chair set, a matching candle, a vase filled with white hydrangeas, and a glittery, metallic silver decoration on the wall behind her.

The model occupied the forefront of the shot, standing with her back to the table. She appeared to have been photographed in low light, with the flash serving to illuminate her figure. Her torso slightly tilted in an opposite direction from her lower body, the alluring posture highlighting her limber waist. The skintight bodysuit emphasized her slender hips and thighs, its high-rise waistline further accentuating her trim physique. She held her phone in one hand, letting the sparkling purse dangle from her pinky finger. Her raven locks tumbled over her shoulders, framing her perky chest and further luring the gaze to her cleavage.

The upload caused quite the stir among her eager fans, reeling in more than 4,970 likes in the first hour of posting. Many followers left affectionate phrases and various strings of loving emoji in the comments section, complimenting her beauty and flawless figure.

“Absolute babe,” wrote one person.

“Beautiful as always,” remarked a second Instagrammer.

“Pure sensuality,” a third fan described the pic.

“In love with you,” gushed a fourth follower.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the sizzling blonde has gone brunette on Instagram. In a post shared on June 1, Tarsha rocked the dark-hair and animal-print look while lounging on a couch in a high-cut bodysuit that bared her thighs. A few days later, she showed off her ebony tresses while modelling a sexy leopard-print mini dress.