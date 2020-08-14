Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At Twitter Troll Who Called Her Out Over Her Divorce

Kelly had an epic reply to a nasty message.

Kelly Clarkson had a classy response after a Twitter troll claimed her marriage to Brandon Blackstock ended because she was too focused on her TV career. The star hit back at a nasty message on Thursday, August 13, after an outspoken social media user slammed her following her appearance on America’s Got Talent filling in for Simon Cowell.

Though the original tweet has been deleted, the troll had some not exactly kind words to say to the “I Dare You” singer and even involved her two children, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington.

They tweeted, “…no wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has time for her kids…not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on tv…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

The message appeared to be in response to Kelly temporarily taking on Simon’s seat on AGT after he broke his back while riding an electric bike last week. Kelly appeared on the judging panel for both Monday and Tuesday’s episodes, but isn’t expected to return next week. She enjoys a number of other prominent roles on NBC, including serving as a coach on The Voice and hosting and executive producing her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In response, Kelly kept her composure and urged the troll to “aim higher.”

“Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do….,” the Texas native responded.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

“This can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please,” the original American Idol winner added.

The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer’s tweet has received more than 16,800 likes and almost 1,000 retweets in the first 13 hours since she posted it.

Plenty of fans had her back, too. More than 1,000 replied, with many sharing messages of support.

“Kelly, you handled that like a queen,” one person told the star.

“Love how you always have the right words to defend against people that clearly don’t know of you,” another Twitter user said.

Kelly’s reply marked the first time she’s publicly acknowledged her divorce since she filed back in June after around seven years of marriage.

Though neither Kelly nor Brandon have explicitly spoken out about their split in public, reports previously alleged that The Voice coach knew divorce was her only option after she locked down with her family at their remote ranch in Montana amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The two appear to still be on good terms as they co-parent their children, as a source claimed that there’s no bad feelings between the estranged couple and noted that the star is grateful for everything Brandon has done for her career.