Miley Cyrus Gets Naked In ‘Midnight Sky’ Video Amid Rumored Cody Simpson Split

Miley Cyrus dropped her much-anticipated music video for upbeat pop hit “Midnight Sky” in the early hours of Friday morning, just hours after it was reported that she rumored to have split with Aussie boyfriend Cody Simpson over the past few weeks.

In an attention-grabbing segment of the bold disco-inspired clip — available on YouTube — Miley wore only silver kitten heels and jewellery as she reclined on a backdrop of colorful candy balls. The stunning star wore heavy lilac eyeshadow and a glossy red lip as she sang into a silver microphone.

The Daily Mail reported that Miley had revealed the lyrics of “Midnight Sky” were penned with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in mind. The pair had an on-off relationship for 10 years, and eventually got married in 2018 before divorcing earlier this year.

“Talking about “Midnight Sky” specifically, I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year,” she said, according to the news source. “Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for ten years.”

“That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter.”

The lyrics of Cyrus’ new song make it clear that she had freedom on her mind during the writing process. “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone, oh no, I don’t need to be loved by you,” she sung during the chorus, while the second verse included the line “you should know right now that I never stay put in one place.”

Despite rumors of a breakup, as covered by The Inquisitr, Cody took to Instagram stories to support Miley on the release of her new pop banger. He posted a picture of Miley in one of her “Midnight Sky” looks, and wrote “so proud of you congratulations to the most special of all.”

“Go cop that new new,” he finished the caption.

The ’80s-inspired video opened with Miley clad in a black Chanel bodysuit and nylons — an attention-grabbing look she complemented with rhinestone-studded black gloves. In another segment of the video, the blond bombshell wore a sexy mustard halter and tight black pants as she rocked out on the mic in a mirrored room.

“Midnight Sky” is the first single off Miley’s long-awaited album She Is Miley Cyrus, according to Billboard. While a release date is yet to be announced for the full-length record, the singer first announced the concept over a year ago.