Selma Blair, 48, Slays In A Turquoise Swimsuit For ’80s-Inspired Photo Shoot

Selma also shared a health update with her fans.

Selma Blair stunned her Instagram followers with a set of two photos that left at least one of her fans convinced that the images were throwbacks from decades ago. The 48-year-old Hellboy actress posed in a chic swimsuit, and she also rocked a distinctive hairstyle.

In the caption of her post, Selma revealed that her turquoise one-piece was from the Gigi C Bikinis swimwear label. The garment had a retro vibe, thanks to its high-cut legs. It had cord-style halter ties that met in the center of the bust to create a V. They were attached to another string that was strung through the sides of a keyhole detail. Underneath the round opening, a scooped peekaboo cutout showed off even more skin. A seam ran below the rest of the bust to help mold it to the wearer’s body.

The swimsuit had adjustable sides with drawstring details. The ends of the ties were tipped with flared gold aglets. The garment’s silhouette accentuated Selma’s long slender legs. In her first snapshot, she also showed off her flat stomach and toned arms as she posed on the edge of a pool with her back to the water. She had her right knee up with her right arm casually draped over it. She was hunched forward so that her back was curved, and she was holding her body up with her left hand.

The actress’ short dark hair was styled in a high coif that gave her a bit of a punk look. Her facial expression was intense as she gazed directly at the camera.

Selma’s second photo only showed her from the chest up. Her hair was soaking wet and slicked back. The shot provided a better view of her accessories, which included a delicate chain necklace with a tiny star pendant designed by jeweler Melinda Maria. She also wore a pair of intricate gold dangle earrings with gems that matched her one-piece.

Selma interacted with a number of her Instagram followers in the comments section of her post.

“Was this from the 80s?!!” asked one fan.

“Yesterday! But inspired by that era. I mean. I can’t get away from my 80’s hair at Moment. But pair it with a French cut maillot…. Instant Duran Duran,” read Selma’s reply.

Selma has been battling multiple sclerosis, and many of the responses to her post referenced her battle with the autoimmune disease.

“Are you feeling better?” asked one person.

“Sometimes. I took a hit. But nothing too awful,” Selma wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress celebrated her birthday back in June. Her good friend and Cruel Intentions costar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, attended her birthday party, and she rocked a face mask with bedazzled red lips on it so that they could safely recreate their kissing scene from the movie.