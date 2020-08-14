Abby Dowse Flashes Killer Curves In A Butterfly Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms: ‘Happy Weekend’

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse ended the workweek with a curve-flaunting Instagram upload, wishing fans a happy weekend as she soaked up some sun in a skimpy little outfit from Fashion Nova. The scantily-clad model rocked a short-sleeved crop top that caught the eye with its tight fit and playful butterfly print, which incorporated bold shades of pink, blue, black, and yellow over a sky-colored backdrop. Abby paired the colorful item with black bikini bottoms, topping off the hot look with a matching sunhat.

The 30-year-old appeared to be on the balcony of her Sydney apartment — a familiar sight for anyone who regularly follows Abby on Instagram. The blond bombshell frequently poses out on the balcony for her social media updates, and has even installed a mirror there for her full-body selfies.

In this latest photo share, the sizzling blonde was snapped with her back to the wall. She was standing with her legs spread, showing off her insane body as she cocked her hip and placed both hands on her waist. The posture particularly spotlighted her slender hips and thighs, which the high-cut bikini perfectly showcased. The sides came up above Abby’s hips, highlighting her trim figure, while the scooped waistline bared her tummy. Meanwhile, the crop top cut off at the ribs, leaving her abs and midriff on display for her audience to admire.

The picture captured her from the knee up, keeping the focus on her hourglass frame. Sunlight illuminated her toned body, accentuating her bronzed tan and fierce physique. The golden rays also shone on her face and hair, drawing the eye to her chiseled cheekbone and emphasizing the gleam of her platinum-blond mane. Her locks tumbled down her shoulders in messy, frizzy curls, adding to the non-nonchalant vibe of the shot. Abby turned her head half-way to the side and was looking into the distance with an absorbed gaze and sultrily parted lips. The wide-brimmed hat shielded her eyes from the glaring sun, while still allowing her smoldering stare to be seen.

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the look. She sported a sparkling bracelet on each wrist and wore her signature layered necklace. A cross pendant dangled over the jewel neckline, luring the gaze to the large pink butterfly stretching across her chest. The Aussie beauty called attention to the cheerful animal print with a butterfly emoji in the caption, and tagged the brand that provided the outfit.

Fans seemed to be loving the skin-baring pic, leaving plenty of gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Admirers complimented everything from her outfit, to her sculpted silhouette and lustrous tresses, accompanying their flattering remarks with suggestive emoji.

“The wavy hair and that hat is incredible! Such a look you could wear hats more often,” wrote one person.

“She just never misses!!! Always a certified heater and looking flawless,” raved another devotee.

“So gorgeous absolutely stunning babe,” commented a third follower.

“That body though,” penned a fourth Instagrammer.

The update came just one day after Abby sent followers into a meltdown with a scorching lingerie post, flashing her killer curves in a see-through lace ensemble that left nothing to the imagination.