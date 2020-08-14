Olivia Munn Flaunts Abs In Bikini Top & Colorful Sarong And Shares A ‘Gut Health’ Secret

Olivia's pool float matched her swimsuit cover-up.

Actress Olivia Munn showed off her colorful and fun swimwear style in a photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday. She also revealed that she’s a fan of a certain fruity drink that just might be one of the secrets behind her phenomenal physique.

The picture featured Olivia, 40, relaxing on a small boat that was afloat on a lake. She stood on the vessel’s stern in front of of its U-shaped lounge seating. Sapphire blue water stretched out behind her, and a shore covered with green trees could be seen in the distance. She was posing next to a large inner tube. The pool float featured a colorful tie-dye pattern.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star wore the same pastel pink string bikini that she was sporting in a previous Instagram video. However, she had added a colorful sarong to her ensemble. The gauzy garment was slung down low on her curvy hips. It had frayed edges and a trendy tie-dye print in a rainbow of colors including pink, orange, yellow, and turquoise. The pattern was perfectly coordinated with the one on the round inflatable raft.

Olivia’s top had sliding cups strung on a thin string back tie. The tiny triangles of fabric were scrunched slightly, and they hugged her ample bust. She accessorized her look with a pair of over-sized sunglasses that boasted round frames and mirrored lenses with a dark red tint. Her jewelry included a few layered necklaces, including one with a gold medallion.

Olivia’s outfit put her washboard abs front and center, and the caption of her post was stomach-related. The former Attack of the Show host encouraged her fans to try to the fizzy prebiotic drink she was photographed holding. She tagged the beverage brand Poppi, but she made it clear that her post wasn’t an ad for the soda. Instead, she wrote that she was just trying to help others improve their “gut health.”

In response to a fan’s question, Olivia revealed that her favorite flavor of the beverage is strawberry lemon. Other admirers filled the comments section of her post with remarks about her good looks and her awesome personality. They also suggested that she’s living proof that the prebiotic drinks are effective.

“What’s amazing to me is on top of all that beauty and hot body you are so damn funny with a great sense of humor and smart,” wrote one fan.

“Whatever you’re doing, you’re lookin fire,” another admirer said.

“It’s working! You look great!!” gushed a third person.

“She thought the drink was good, but I thought the view was better,” a fourth message read.