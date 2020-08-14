‘The Challenge’ Season 36 Cast Rumors: Olympian, ‘Temptation Island’ & ‘Big Brother’ Newbies To Join

Season 36 of MTV hit The Challenge is currently sorting through its cast list and some freshmen will be added to the roster. The series, which is set to begin filming in September, would already have been underway if not for the ongoing health crisis, which has also put a major shakeup in casting. Since The Inquisitr reported on Season 36 rumors last month, some new names have been added to the list, two of which hail from areas not yet represented on The Challenge.

According to an update from The Challenge Vevmo page, insider Pink Rose is alleging that Lolo Jones will be appearing in the next season. The winter and summer Olympian isn’t new to MTV, as she once appeared on Challenge spin-off Champs vs. Pros in 2017. The athlete was a driving force of the drama on the spinoff and didn’t sit well with many viewers. She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, being evicted ninth just ahead of the final two.

New rumors are also alleging that Morgan Lolar of USA’s Temptation Island will be the first star from the series to cross over to The Challenge. Morgan, a fan-favorite, became engaged to Evan Smith after the show, proving the latter couldn’t outhold temptation as he cheated on his longtime girlfriend during filming. The two have since split and Morgan appears to be single going into the MTV competition series.

Lolo Jones Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

There will be some Big Brother newbies as well thrown into the mix for Season 36. BB21’s Analyse Talavera and Christie Murphy are currently listed on Pink Rose’s roster. The two were members of the Six Shooters Alliance, one of the most disliked in BB history. Christie was known for constantly crying, while Analyse was famous for not doing much of anything in addition to her poor hygiene. Their co-stars and alliance members Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie had talked about wanting to do The Challenge while on BB but currently are not rumored for this season. The men came under fire for their racially insensitive remarks during their time on CBS, and probably won’t be appearing on the show anytime soon.

Those more than likely to appear alongside the rookies include Aneesa Ferreira, Ashley Mitchell, Jenny West, Kam Williams, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, Tula Fazakerley, Asaf Goren, Cory Wharton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Jay Starrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Kyle Christie, Leroy Garrett, Nelson Thomas, and Wes Bergmann.

Josh Martinez and Kaycee Clark were both rumored to play on the current season of Big Brother All-Stars but were cut last minute. The pair could end up back on The Challenge, as long as they test negative for COVID-19 with the rest of the players.