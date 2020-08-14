Katya Elise Henry Models A Mint Green Thong Bikini On Instagram

Katya Elise Henry wowed her 7.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, August 13, sharing a two-photo slideshow of herself on the social media platform clad in a mint-colored two-piece swimsuit.

The fitness model appeared to take the mirror selfies in her bathroom as she stood in front of a sink and rested one hand on her towel rack. The dim lighting in the pictures only served to emphasize Katya’s sun-kissed skin.

The Instagram influencer wore a pastel green bikini top with straps that circled around her olive shoulders. The triangle-shaped cups barely covered her buxom bust, which threatened to spill out of the garment. One of the cups rode up on her chest, exposing a bit of underboob. Her tanned and taut midriff was on full display.

The bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen but curved high around her hips, which showcased her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bottoms were done in a thong style, emphasizing Katya’s curvaceous booty.

Her long, raven hair was parted in the middle and slid down her back in silky straight strands.

As for her jewelry, Katya chose to accessorize with hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and a dainty cross necklace.

In the first photo, Katya held up her phone with one hand, smiling a close-lipped grin to the camera. She jutted out her hip, accentuating her enviable shape.

The second snapshot was much more revealing, this time offering fans a closer view at the model. In this image, Katya arched her back as she threw a look over her shoulder. From this angle, her nearly-bare derriere became the focal point of the picture. Her “blessed” tattoo was also visible on her hip.

Katya’s eager followers immediately flocked to the comment section of the post, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

“Yes babe,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their message with a flame emoji. “Flawless.”

“@katyaelisehenry, you look outstanding!” declared another fan, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji and a red heart.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous,” shared a third person, including a flame emoji.

“Put that body in a museum,” gushed a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set racked up more than 147,000 likes and received over 800 comments.

This is just Katya Elise Henry’s latest racy post on the platform. Just yesterday, the model shared a series of two photos that once again showcased her famous backside. In these images, Katya tugged on her skintight shorts in a seductive fashion. She also turned around and flaunted her booty.