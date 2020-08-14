Blac Chyna Sizzles In A Crop Top & Distressed Jeans

Blac Chyna delighted her 16.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post on the social media platform. On Thursday, August 13, the “Cash Only” artist shared a picture of herself rocking a skintight crop top and ripped denim pants.

Chyna stood in front of glass doors in the shot, turning around to pose in the doorway before entering the building. While her body faced the lens, she turned her head to the side, looking at something off-camera. She grinned broadly, the corners of her mouth turning upwards, which made her cheekbones pop. In doing so, she showed off her pearly white teeth. Her arms hung down by her sides. She held her phone in one hand.

Chyna’s tiny white top stretched over her bust, which only served to emphasize her curves. The shirt showed off her toned midriff and exposed the multicolored tattoo on her side.

She paired the garment with light-wash jeans with rips down the legs. The pants hugged her hips. She wore a black Christian Dior belt that circled around her waist.

As for her jewelry, Chyna opted to accessorize with a silver necklace with a cross pendant that hung just past her chest.

Chyna wore her long tresses parted in the middle. The majority of her hair was a pure platinum hue that quickly transitioned into a cotton candy pink, giving her strands a two-toned look. Her locks tumbled down her shoulders and curved over her chest, reaching her waist.

Chyna’s millions of followers were eager to compliment the model in the comment section of the post. While many fans left her rows of heart-eye and flame emoji, others chose to write lengthier messages.

“U look bomb Chy,” replied one social media user, following up their comment with two red hearts.

“Beautiful,” declared another, punctuating their message with a smiley face blowing a kiss, as well as a heart-eye emoji.

“Omg this cute pooh,” wrote a third fan.

“You look great babes,” said a fourth follower, including a flame emoji.

As of press time, the photo racked up nearly 20,000 likes and hit more than 200 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, she regularly posts photos of her outfits on her Instagram account. Just the day before, Chyna shared an image of herself rocking a plaid gray blazer with matching thigh-high boots. The top featured a plunging neckline that showcased her chest, while the combination of the short coat and tall footwear left fans with a peek at her thighs.