Julie Chen’s ‘Golden Rule’ Sign-Off On ‘Big Brother 22’ Has Fans Thinking She’s Shading Ellen DeGeneres

The first live eviction of Big Brother Season 22 has come and gone, and with it came a bizarre sign off from longtime host Julie Chen. Traditionally she gives the same old speech at the end of each live episode, with a word or two different here and there. August 13th’s episode changed all that when she brought up the golden rule just before saying “goodnight” to the audience at home. Some are thinking this is a dig at Ellen DeGeneres who is currently undergoing a very public crisis over her character.

“From outside the Big Brother All Stars house, I’m Julie Chen-Moonves and remember the golden rule ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’. Goodnight,” Julie said.

Julie has never said this phrase to close out a live episode before, which made viewers believe there was a reason she decided to say it. During Big Brother Season 20 in 2018, the hostess also decided to end the show in way she had never done before, by adding “Moonves” to her name. She chose to do this in support of her husband Les Moonves who had, at the time, been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Julie had decided to show support for her husband by tagging his surname onto hers. Since that was done strategically two years ago, viewers think her golden rule comment was done so as well in response to Ellen’s current struggles.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

The theories fans have for her cryptic statement are all over the place, but most point to The Ellen Show host. Some are suggesting this has nothing to to do with the Finding Dory voice actor, but instead the ongoing health crisis. They believe this was Julie’s way of telling people to wear masks with respect to those around them. Others think it might have to do with the houseguests respecting one another, after several years of racial and gender bias in the house which caused ongoing controversy.

Most of the tweets surrounding Julie and her golden rule comment suggested it was all about Ellen, however.

“Last week was be good to each other, and this week was golden rule. Does Julie really hate Ellen or something?” one viewer tweeted.

Everyone that is confused by Julie's comments at the end of the episode. She was throwing shade at Ellen Degeneres. #BB22 — The Cody (@TheCody_Says) August 14, 2020

Julie continuing to throw shade at Ellen lol #BB22 — #TeamKeesha for #BBAllStars (@TeamKeesha) August 14, 2020

Julie said “be kind to one another” and winked at the camera. that phrase is what ellen says at the end of her shows..could this be her showing support for Ellen?#BB22 #bballstars — nicole⁷ (@agcypher) August 6, 2020

Last week during the move-in special last week, Julie also told viewers to “be good to one another,” a play off of Ellen’s “be kind to one another,” statement she would say at the end of each of her shows. Some fans are thinking these back to back quotes are just too much of a coincidence to be anything other than a very shady sendoff.