Bethany Lily April Puts Incredible Cleavage On Show In Blue Romper

Bethany Lily April shared a sexy three-part Instagram photo series of herself in a blue romper five days ago, and followed it up today with another post. It was a short video clip of herself rocking the same outfit, and it was hard to miss her incredible cleavage.

The clip began with Bethany sitting on her white bed and giving flirty looks for a split-second. Her romper had thick straps and a low neckline that allowed her to show off her chest. It was made of a shimmery fabric that caught the light, and her blond tresses popped against the hue. She wore her locks down and brushed her waves around her shoulders.

The model was then filmed sitting up on her knees with her back angled to the camera. She moved around and struck a couple of different poses before flipping her hair. This included placing her right hand behind her head, doing a little stretch, and playing with her locks. At times, her sideboob peeked through in the shot. Moreover, Bethany glanced over her right shoulder and gave a sultry pout.

At the end of the video, she offered her fans another look at her cleavage as she sat facing the camera. She tilted her head to the side with a playful smile and appeared to be in the Bambi pose.

The bed that she was on had small brown pillows, and the room was a light cream color. There was inlaid lighting in the ceiling and Bethany was seemingly illuminated by natural lighting.

The post went live four hours ago and it’s racked up over 141,600 views so far. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Why are your eyes so blue? They’re mesmerizing!” exclaimed a devotee.

“How I would like to be a gardener to take care of the garden of your heart,” gushed a second supporter.

“D*mn you’re beautiful my dream girl,” declared another social media user.

“Wow I do not get tired of saying what [sic] you are very beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

In addition, on August 4, Bethany shared another update that called attention to her chest. That time, she rocked a light blue bikini with a pink upside-down triangle on the left side. The tag revealed that the piece was from Guess. She stood outdoors in front of a couple of hedges and held a small purple flower in her hand. She smiled with her lips pursed in a small pout and wore her hair down.