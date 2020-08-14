Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Plunging Cut-Out Dress

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account to share a three-photo slideshow of herself posing in a multicolored frock that showcased her chest and midriff. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posted the set on Thursday, August 13, much to the delight of her 190.1 million followers.

Kylie stood against a wall, in the corner between a large, black and turquoise mirror and a teal door.

She wore a halter dress emblazoned with green, mustard, navy blue, and white hues. The garment featured a deep V-neckline that flaunted her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. The fabric hooked onto a ring positioned in the center of her midriff. The sides of the ensemble were cut out, showing off Kylie’s toned abdomen and fit figure. The bottom of the dress clung tightly to her hips, showcasing her hourglass physique.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her back and shoulder in voluminous, beachy waves. Kylie’s tresses transitioned from a deep chestnut shade to an ashier brown. Her hair reached all the way to her hips.

As for her jewelry, Kylie chose to accessorize the look with a gold bangle on one wrist and a chunky ring on her finger. Her nails were done in a French manicure with yellow tips.

In the first image of the series, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stared directly at the camera with serious bedroom eyes. The corners of her mouth slightly turned upwards, the hint of a close-mouthed smile playing on her face. One arm rested by her side, while she held her hair with her other hand.

The second photo looked almost identical to the previous shot, with just a tiny difference. In this picture, part of Kylie’s face is slightly obscured by her locks.

Kylie closed her eyes in the third snap. She bent both arms at the elbow, one hand on the crown of her head, the other touching her shoulder.

She captioned the post with an emoji of a palm tree in the sand.

Kylie’s millions of followers immediately rushed to the comment section of the post, eager to tell her how much they loved her latest look.

“You look look so good,” replied one person, punctuating their message with a flame emoji.

“HOT MAMA WOW,” typed another fan in all-caps.

“Stunning,” declared a third social media user, following up their comment with a purple heart.

A fourth follower simply commented with a drooling smiley face.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram photo set garnered more than 5 million likes and racked up over 22,000 comments.