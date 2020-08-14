Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Baby Bump In Tight Leggings On Twitter

Hours after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend teased that they’re expecting in the brand new music video for Legend’s single, “Wild,” Teigen confirmed the news with a short clip on Twitter. She showed off her baby bump from the side while rocking a pair of leggings and a blazer with nothing underneath.

The clip, which Teigen shared on Thursday evening, featured a grainy filter and showed the former model standing in front of a mirror in her kitchen. In the background, piles of clothing could be seen on the floor and on chairs surrounding an island. Legend was also visible in the corner of the kitchen.

Chrissy sported a black blazer that was left completely open to reveal that she skipped a shirt and bra underneath. She paired the jacket with some high-waisted leggings that hugged her lean legs. Her bump was also very prominent in the tight pants.

“Look at this third baby s**t,” she said while holding her phone in one hand and cradling her bump with the other. “What the– Oh my god.”

Teigen giggled and smiled at the camera as she turned her body to show off her tummy. She pointed her toes and bent one knee while arching her back.

The tweet has received more than 3,000 retweets and 67,000 likes and counting. Her fans were thrilled to see her confirm the big news firsthand.

“How the f*** does someone rock a baby bump, leggings, and open blazer, and just f***ing KILL IT?! Congrats!!!!” one fan said.

“Eeeeee congratulations my love! I’m just so happy for you guys,” another user wrote.

“How the hell did you hide this from us for so long omg I’m so disappointed in my observational skills,” a third person joked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on Thursday afternoon, Teigen and Legend unveiled the romantic music video Legend’s latest song. The video featured not only the cookbook author, but also the couple’s two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

At the end of the video, the family could be seen strolling happily on the beach. The final moments showed Legend hugging Teigen from behind and cradling her tummy.

Teigen’s followers quickly caught on to the small but major hint. At the time of the video’s release, Teigen only tweeted a cryptic heart-face emoji, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that she happened to publish the tweet at exactly 3:33 p.m. on August 13. Some users theorized that this was a nod to her third child on the way.