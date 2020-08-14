Draya Michele Pops Her Booty In Flirty New Instagram Selfie

Draya Michele shared another selfie to her Instagram feed today where she struck a flirty pose for the camera. She popped her booty and offered a sultry pout, and her tight ensemble flattered her figure.

She took the photo in what looked like a public restroom. She rested her elbow on the white wall and held her silver phone as she gazed at her reflection. She also ruffled her locks with her other hand, and she wore her hair down in front of her shoulders. The dark locks contrasted against her light top, and she flipped her hair over her head for a voluminous look.

Draya’s outfit included a cream crop tank or sports bra and white shorts. The shorts had a high, loose waistline and a high cut with the hem folded over. Although her bag helped to partially censor her curves, her booty was on show. Moreover, the shorts had small rip accents on the front and a matching belt. She accessorized with a hot pink shoulder bag from Chanel, and the straps incorporated gold chain accents.

The room that she was in had white and green walls with bright magenta doors that matched her bag. Beside Draya were soap and paper towel dispensers mounted on the wall, and the tiled floor was red and green.

There was plenty of bright lighting in the room that gave her skin a healthy glow.

The update has received over 129,400 likes since it was shared six hours ago, and her followers packed the comments section with their compliments.

Some followers thought that she looked like a character from the show, P-Valley, that was played by Elarica Johnson.

“She look like Autumn Night from P-valley,” wrote a fan.

“Man…. you would have been bomb as Autumn,” declared a second admirer.

Others took note of the hot pink in the photo.

“It’s the matching the doors and the purse 4 me,” noted a third supporter.

“It’s always important to match your purse to the door,” joked another social media user.

Last week, Draya showed off her flirty side in an update from the beach. That time, she wore a multicolored bikini and posed in a chair with the ocean visible in the background. She gazed directly at the camera with a fierce expression on her face, and she held a drink in her hand. She wore her hair slicked back in a middle part and accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and bracelets. Her tattoos were also prominent in the shot.