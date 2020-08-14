Kelly Gale Showcases Cleavage In Green Bikini Top

Kelly Gale has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with lots of flirty pics, and in her newest post from today, she showcased her incredible cleavage. The photo was different from all of her recent swimsuit photos, however, this one was taken at the desert and not at the beach.

The snap was cropped from her waist up and her bright top popped against her skin. She stood facing the camera straight-on and gave a fierce and flirty look with a hint of a smile on her face. She raised her right hand by her ear for the shot.

Her swimsuit featured different shades of green with leaf-like designs on them that evoked a tropical vibe. The top also had ties that wrapped around her midriff and called attention to her toned abs.

Kelly wore her hair down in a casual side part and her locks were brushed around her shoulders. It looked like the wind was blowing slightly.

The only visible accessory that she wore was a thin gold bracelet on her right wrist.

Behind her was a scenic desert view with small brush and short trees scattered throughout. This gave way to mountain ranges along the horizon, and the sun glowed orange and lit up the skies. It was mostly clear with several cloud formations. The lighting left Kelly’s skin looking flawless.

The share has racked up over 32,500 likes in the past nine hours that it’s been live, and her followers took to the comments section to share their rave reviews.

“I love the color of your bikini :),” complimented a supporter.

“Nice photo and you are very beautiful, i really like the desert,” shared a second devotee.

“Love that bikini!!! What brand?? Please tell!!” asked a curious follower.

Another fan made a confession about Kelly’s boyfriend, Joel Kinnaman.

“I have a little crush on your fella… But I’ve gota say Joel is one lucky man! So naturally stunning and you seem like a nice girl too x,” they wrote.

In addition, Kelly posted another swimsuit pic to her feed two days ago. That time, she rocked a snakeskin-print bikini that flattered her toned figure. She stood facing the camera and placed both of her hands on the back of her head with her elbows out to the sides. Her toned abs were hard to miss as was her cleavage. She appeared to have taken a dip in the ocean as her body glistened and was covered in droplets.