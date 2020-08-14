Hillary Clinton Says She Would Help A Joe Biden Administration ‘In Any Way I Can’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton recently spoke to The 19th News and suggested she would be open to working in Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s administration if he wins the election in November.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country,” she said when pressed on the possibility.

As reported by Fox News, Clinton served as Secretary of State in Barack Obama’s administration, when Biden was Vice President of the United States. The publication claimed that Republicans took aim at her handling of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack, as well as her use of a private email server. The latter issue notably became a focal point for her 2016 opponent, Donald Trump, who went on to secure a victory and become America’s leader.

Clinton used to interview to touch on Biden’s recent decision to select Kamala Harris as his running mate and said she hoped that it would help push media coverage of female presidential and vice-presidential candidates into a less sexist direction.

“I still hope, especially with Kamala on the ticket, that the coverage of women running for president or vice president will be less sexist, less sensationalist, less trivializing.”

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Clinton also used the interview to take aim at Biden’s rival, Trump, and his attacks on the United States Postal Service and mail-in voting, which she believes are part of a broader plan to retain his grip on power if he loses in November.

“I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go silently into the night if he loses,” she said.

Clinton endorsed Biden’s presidency earlier this year. As The Inquisitr reported, a subsequent op-ed from political commentator Liz Peek speculated that Biden might choose Clinton as a partner and then step down to let the former Secretary of State take on the real estate mogul once again. In addition, political and communications consultant Douglas MacKinnon claimed that Clinton was at one point in talks to take a spot on the Democratic ticket.

Nevertheless, after Harris was selected as Biden’s running mate, Clinton offered her words of support on Twitter and said she was “thrilled” to have the California Senator part of a “historic” Democratic ticket. According to Clinton, Harris’ career has exemplified her leadership, which the 72-year-old politician said would make her a “strong partner” to Biden.