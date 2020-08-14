Sadie Robertson Shows PDA In Adorable Snapshots Alongside Husband Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, looked happier than ever in new photos.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson turned to Instagram on Thursday, August 13, to share two more adorable snapshots from her recent weeklong social media hiatus. The photos depicted her and her husband, Christian Huff, getting cozy while out in nature.

The sweet pair stood at the top of a mountain, with a stunning picturesque view behind them featuring massive trees and other mountains off in the distance. It appeared to be the perfect day for a hike, as there wasn’t a cloud visible in the sky. Sadie had climbed up on her husband’s back and wrapped her arms around his neck while holding his hand.

She was dressed for the occasion in a long-sleeved brown jacket with black mountains scattered across it. She paired it with some light wash jeans with a large hole across the knee. She accessorized with a white handkerchief, which she wore tied around her neck, and a stack of gold beaded bracelets.

Sadie went with a practical pair of white sneakers. She wore her blond hair tied back in a low ponytail and shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses as she smiled at the camera.

Meanwhile, Christian looked handsome in a plain white T-shirt with a black and gray Native American print jacket over top. He flashed a smile for the camera while clinging on to his wife. In the second snapshot, Sadie leaned down to plant a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

In the caption of her post, Sadie joked that the view from the mountain top was just as good as the view of her husband. She noted that she’s still as head-over-heels in love with him as ever.

Sadie’s post got plenty of attention online, racking up over 104,000 likes in only a couple of hours after it was shared online. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet post. Others inquired about her ensemble.

“I swear ya’ll are the cutest couple!!” gushed one fan.

“SO CUTE!! Link this outfit,” requested a second fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, these photos were taken during a family vacation the couple went on last week. Sadie spent the time away from the internet and focused on being in the moment. She shared additional Instagram photos from the trip earlier in the day on Thursday and spoke of how good the brief hiatus had been.

“A week of rest and recharge in a place of pure beauty,” she said of the trip.