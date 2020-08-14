Vanessa Christine Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In A White Bikini Top And Printed Shorts

Instagram model Vanessa Christine took to her page on Thursday, August 13, and treated her followers to yet another steamy photograph, one in which she showed off her incredible figure.

In the picture, Vanessa rocked a white bikini top that boasted a front tie, a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage, and thin straps. The sexy ensemble also enabled the hottie to expose her bare midsection.

Vanessa teamed the top with a pair of pink-and-white, tie-dye shorts that not only accentuated her slender waist but also showcased her long, toned legs and thighs.

She wore her brunette tresses down, swept her locks to one side, and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder, bosom, and back. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple and only opted for multiple gold bracelets and delicate anklets.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured somewhere in Antigua & Barbuda. The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of a white building and two pillars. Lots of trees, plants, and flowers could also be seen.

Vanessa struck a side pose, stood on her toes to show off her toned calves, slightly spread her legs apart, and held one of her hands behind her head. She tilted her head and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Vanessa’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted 260 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are just so pretty! I love all of your pics, babe,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Flawless!!! So beautiful, sexy, and photogenic,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“Wow, what an amazing figure! You are surely a very, very pretty girl. You should be a mainstream model,” a third follower wrote.

“Can I marry you, please?!!” a fourth follower expressed his wishful thinking.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “hottest,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration for the stunner.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Vanessa’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Abby Dowse, Bruna Rangel Lima, Valeria Orsini, and Lydia Farley.

Vanessa rarely fails to impress her fans with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 23, she shared a snap in which she could be seen rocking a tiny, olive green bikini that showcased her perfect body.