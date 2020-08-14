’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jihoon Lee Adds #Lonely Hashtag To Latest Instagram Selfie

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee has slowly added photos to his Instagram account after deleting dozens of pictures of his wife, Deavan Clegg a few weeks ago. On Thursday, the 29-year-old from South Korea posted a black and white selfie with his dog Bbakki, with the hashtag #lonely. Perhaps it was a signal to his fans that he feels alone while the couple works on their relationship issues long distance.

Jihoon has posted four selfies over the past week, including one where he shut the comments off. According to In Touch, Jihoon told his followers to “stop fighting with each” other about his family.

He had a change of heart on Thursday and allowed his followers to comment on his new photo. It didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans to start sharing their opinions about his photo, along with some unsolicited advice about his marriage, his one-year-old son Taeyang Scuti Lee, and his stepdaughter Drascilla.

While some people felt the need to leave negative messages, others stayed positive and complimented Jihoon who lives over 6,000 miles away from Deavan.

“I support you guys!!!! I am going through the same situation and you guys give me strength So much love to your family & you!” one follower commented.

“Proud of you!! No matter what happens, you’ve been doing your best!! Don’t give up,” another said.

“Looking good Jihoon. Everyone deserves to be happy in life. I hope you find it. We’ve all had our own struggles in life, and eventually we find it when things are put into perspective,” a fan pointed out.

This is the second season the couple has appeared on The Other Way. Like other couples who are cast for the TLC show, cultural differences — and living in a new country —have frequently caused relationship problems.

In Jihoon’s case, lying about his job and bank account has created numerous issues, especially after they welcomed their first child just nine months after they met.

During the most recent episode of The Other Way that aired on August 11, Jihoon and his wife were still battling about his financial situation.

According to ET, he lied about working full-time, something Deavan found out after she relocated to South Korea with their son and her daughter. She complained that he he was dependent on his parents and told producers that they need to stop enabling him.

Filming for the current season happened last year, but fans won’t find out the couple’s current relationship status until the season finale airs.