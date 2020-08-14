Rachel Ward Looks Hot In A Form-Fitted White Dress And Matching Heels

British model Rachel Ward shared another hot picture on her Instagram page to wow her legions of admirers.

In the snapshot, Rachel could be seen rocking a form-fitted white dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. It boasted an off-the-shoulder design, buttoned-down front, a plunging, V-shaped neckline, and a small front slit. It featured frilly sleeves made up of semi-sheer white fabric. The risque ensemble not only enabled her to exude her incredible sense of style but it also allowed her to show off her perfect decolletage and a glimpse of her cleavage.

Rachel completed her attire with a pair of matching heels that rendered her legs and even more elongated look.

She wore her blond tresses in soft waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of accessories, she opted for a dainty pendant, multiple bracelets, a wristwatch, and a few rings.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place somewhere in Monte Carlo, Monaco. To pose, Rachel stood in the balcony of a building, leaning against a black fence. She shared two snaps with her fans.

In the first image, Rachel stood straight, placed one of her hands on the wall and the other on the fence. She slightly bent her knee, tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and seductively parted her lips. In the second pic, which was an up-close one, she stood straight, rested her elbows on the fence, puckered her lips, and looked right into the lens.

In the caption, Rachel informed her fans that her attire was from the designer brand, Karen Millen. She announced that the brand has a 40 percent sale on all items. Besides, she also offered users an extra 10 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within five hours of posting, the photographs amassed more than 8,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments in which they praised her slender body, beautiful looks, and her amazing sense of style.

“That dress is so dreamy! You look lovely,” one of her fans commented.

“Hi, princess! Great dress!! You have a perfect physique and you are so sexy!” another user chimed in.

“Wow, so elegant! You are the best, Rachel,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re one of Instagram’s most beautiful women!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation and support, including Rosie Anna Williams, Chloé Lloyd, and Natasha Naraghi.