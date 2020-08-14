‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Traci Stuns Her Siblings

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 14 tease that Traci unravels yet another Abbott family mystery, and the reveal is surprising. Meanwhile, Nikki tries and fails to unite the Newman family while Devon and Amanda bond over their pasts growing up in foster care.

Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have a healthy relationship and have gotten along really well lately, there’s no denying that Amanda is a dead ringer for Devon’s late wife, Hilary (Mishael Morgan). There is still plenty that Devon and even The Young and the Restless viewers do not know about Amanda, but it seems highly likely that she and Hilary are related. However, Devon does know that both he and Amanda grew up in foster homes, and they admire how far they’ve come. Amanda even believes that Neil (Kristoff St. John) would be proud of Devon even though she never met him.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) attempts to keep the peace for the Newmans, but it backfires. Nick (Joshua Morrow) has no idea what is happening with his siblings. He asks his mom about why Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is back as CEO at Newman Enterprises instead of Adam (Mark Grossman). Nikki ends up telling her son the whole sordid tale about his brother killing AJ and blocking it out. She also lets him know that Adam tried to frame Victor (Eric Braeden) for it.

Obviously, Nick is less than thrilled to hear the information about Adam, and he’s happy for Victoria. Victor doesn’t feel the same way, though. He wants the whole crew to support Adam through his struggle with coming to terms with the terrible moments from his past. Victor also hasn’t gotten over the fact that Victoria used the information against Adam and didn’t have compassion for her brother. Despite Nikkii’s best efforts, it seems like she will not be successful at creating one big happy group of Newmans.

At the Abbott’s, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family’s checkered past. He welcomes his sister home with news about Dina’s (Marla Adams) health. They discuss what the word “Bixley” could possibly mean, and Ash worries it could be another long lost sibling. However, when Traci (Beth Maitland) shows up, she figures out the mystery nearly instantly, and she stuns her brother and sisters with news of what their mother is talking about.