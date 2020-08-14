‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Reacts To Shady Digs At Dorit Kemsley, Teases Teddi Mellencamp’s Baby Shower

Kyle Richards was confronted about her snarky comments on 'WWHL.'

Kyle Richards appeared on the August 13 episode of the “At Home” edition of Watch What Happens Live, where she was confronted about the many shady things she’s said about her on-again, off-again friend, Dorit Kemsley, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As Kyle sat beside fellow guest Teddi Mellencamp, Andy read a question from a viewer who asked why Kyle always seems to throw shade at Dorit with snide remarks and facial expressions behind her back and accused the longtime reality star of failing to show what she genuinely cares for her cast mate.

“I actually do genuinely care about her,” Kyle began.

According to Kyle, she got upset with Dorit during their cast trip to Rome, Italy after Dorit kept her waiting, along with several others, for 40 minutes as she got glammed up for a group outing. As fans will recall, Dorit’s late arrival hit a sore spot as the same situation happened several episodes ago during Teddi’s accountability event.

“I do think it’s rude to keep someone waiting 40 minutes while we’re all sitting down, the cast, the crew, everybody, I think it’s rude,” explained.

That said, when it comes to the viewers’ claim that Kyle was only speaking poorly about her when she wasn’t around, Kyle denied any such thing and confirmed that she not only voiced her frustrations with Dorit to her face, but also in her interviews for the show.

“I actually say it to her face and in my interviews. So… I think we’ve seen that,” Kyle shared.

Continuing on, Kyle said that when it comes to Teddi’s upcoming baby shower, which will be held at Dorit’s restaurant, fans are in for a shock.

Looking back at what will reportedly be a dramatic event, Kyle said she over drank to cope with the stress of the event and had such a bad hangover the following day that she didn’t drink a drop of alcohol for two months straight.

“I kept drinking wine when Brandi was telling her story. The stress was a lot at that baby shower,” she explained.

Teddi Mellencamp attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. David Becker / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle poked fun at the many ups and downs she’s gone through with Dorit Kemsley while celebrating her co-star’s birthday earlier this summer. In a tribute post shared on her Instagram page, Kyle said she hopes to meet up with Dorit for some birthday festivities once the quarantine ended, and once they filed the reunion and were speaking to one another again.