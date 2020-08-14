Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Buns Of Steel In Latest Bedroom Update

Fitness model Yarishna Ayala wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest underwear update. The celebrity struck a powerful pose in front of a bed as she showed off her enviable buns of steel.

Yarishna wore what appeared to be a black bikini top with shoestring ties at the back. She added a crop top over that was cut so high that it didn’t even cover the swimwear. Her sideboob was partly visible as she held her phone up in order to take the snap. With her arms positioned high, her biceps were also highlighted.

She selected a pair of thong briefs to go with her outfit, and the straps sat high over her toned hips. Her buns were prominently on display as a result of her pose, as were her chiseled thighs and calves.

Yarisha’s dark locks were straightened and parted down the middle. She flicked her hair to the side, tucking away her tresses as they hung down over one shoulder.

As she took the picture, she leaned forward slightly while posing sideways, with one leg stretched out behind as she balanced on her tiptoes, her weight solidly over the other leg.

It appeared that the selfie was taken in Yarishna’s bedroom as a large bed could be seen behind her. A gray padded headboard and matching base was visible, as were a vast array of pillows and cushions in various shades of gray and tan.

Yarishna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within two hours, the photo amassed a whopping 31,800 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“Hello gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetie!!!” a fan said.

“Stunning impeccable gorgeous phenomenal,” another user declared.

“Ridiculous Body,” a fourth person wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji to show that they meant that in a good way.

While many were vocal in their approval, others preferred to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the stunning image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and muscly arm ones. However, given the nature of the shot, the peach emoji was also seen regularly.

Yarishna often flaunts her enviable buns in her social media updates. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently displayed them while wearing a red-and-white patterned bikini. In the caption of that update, she also gave her fans a pep talk about winning.