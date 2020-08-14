Maura Higgins Sizzles In A Beige Crocheted Bikini And Skirt As She Enjoys A Vacay In Greece

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 13, and shared a set of hot bikini pictures to titillate her fans.

In the snaps, Maura could be seen rocking a sexy yet stylish, beige crocheted bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The top boasted triangular cups, plunging neckline support by a thin string that ran across her chest, and a strap that tied behind her neck. The risque ensemble enabled the hottie to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while also drawing attention toward her bare midsection.

Maura teamed the bikini top with a matching crocheted skirt which featured scalloped edges, a short length, and two beaded tassels in the middle. The tiny skirt showcased her lean thighs and legs.

She wore her brunette tresses in a French-style braid, swept the braid to one side, and let it cascade over her shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face and forehead. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings, a delicate chain pendant that rested at the base of her throat, multiple gold bracelets, and a metallic wristwatch. Maura also carried a beige tote bag from Chanel that could be seen sitting behind her.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured at the Abaton Island Resort & Spa, a five-star luxury hotel in Greece, where the hottie is currently vacationing. The shoot took place outdoors and Maura posed while sitting on a sofa. A crocheted cushion and lots of ropes could be seen in the background.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first picture, she sat straight, folded one of her legs, lightly touched her hair, tilted her face, and seductively parted her lips.

In the second image, she posed while turning her face away from the camera, looking at her handbag, and touching its handle.

Within 14 hours of posting, the picture racked up close to 230,000 likes and more than 680 comments.

“Your hair is gorgeous, how did you do it? Could u put up a video, please,” one of her fans asked.

“Damn, you’re absolutely unreal. Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“Looking so pretty and hot. I hope you are enjoying your vacation and that your trip will refresh your mind and body,” a third follower wrote.

Aside from her followers, many of her fellow celebrities and models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Joanna Chimonides, Molly-Mae Hague, Kendall Rae Knight, Rosie Anna Williams, and Vicky Pattison.