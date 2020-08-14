Heather Graham, 50, Shows Off Flawless Figure In A Green Bikini During Beach Trip

Heather's Instagram followers couldn't stop gushing over how amazing she looked.

Heather Graham had fans suggesting that she looked much younger than her 50 years after she enjoyed a trip to the beach. On Thursday, August 13, the Boogie Nights actress celebrated her seaside excursion by treating her Instagram followers to a photo of her incredible bikini body.

Heather looked gorgeous in a dark green two-piece that showcased her famous curves. The top’s thick halter straps featured knotted details right above the garment’s clingy cups. The neckline plunged down low to display her ample cleavage. A skinny string encircled her narrow torso to form the scanty sides and back of the top. Her bottoms boasted a classic low-rise silhouette with a waist that fell far below her navel. They had a triangle front and thick side bands that stretched around the widest part of her shapely hips.

Heather’s midsection was trim and toned, while her legs were lean and long. She even had a thigh gap. Her feet were bare, and her toenails were painted purple.

The Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star also wore a pair of sunglasses with a retro vibe. Her over-sized shades had clear plastic frames that appeared to have the same cloudy brownish tint as their lenses.

Heather wore her blond hair parted down the center and styled in soft beachy waves. Her tresses were extra-curly at the ends, and they looked a bit damp.

She was photographed standing on a large sand-colored boulder on the ocean’s shore. She leaned her torso to the side slightly as if she were trying to keep her balance on the rock’s uneven surface. Churning water created spiderwebs of white foam a short distance behind her, and a craggy rock face rose up from the sea. It was topped with dense green trees. Heather’s background included numerous jagged boulders jutting out of the sea and thick white clouds that almost blotted out all of the blue sky.

In her caption, Heather wished her fans well and shared her feelings about getting some fresh sea air amid the current state of the world. Her post rapidly racked up the likes, reaching the 22,000 mark in a matter of hours. Her followers also sounded off in the comments section, with many of them remarking on her seemingly ageless good looks.

“Hot damn Heather Graham do you ever age??” read a message that included a heart-eye emoji.

“You must have made a pact with the devil. Nobody should look this good,” wrote another fan.

“Looking as beautiful as ever Heather…hope you’re doing well and staying safe!” a third person said.

“Omg you look fantastic. Must be very hard work,” a fourth admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Twin Peaks star also slayed in a cream-colored bikini while enjoying a beach day with her friend, Odessa Rae.