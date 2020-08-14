Kim Kardashian Poses In Skims While Holding Dog Sushi

Kim Kardashian stunned her 184.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update on the social media platform. In the post, which she shared on Thursday, August 13, she wore a pair of Skims lingerie while holding her family’s Pomeranian pup, Sushi.

Kim looked directly at the camera in the sultry photo, her gaze fixed on the lens. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, the hint of a close-mouthed smile playing on her face. She tilted her body to the side, one arm resting beside her body while she held the dog with her other hand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a gray camisole top with a neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The tight garment stretched over her chest, showing off her buxom bust and toned midriff. The top rode up on her abdomen, exposing her fit physique.

She paired the heather gray shirt with panties of a matching hue. The underwear dipped low on her stomach but curved high over her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure. The bottoms sported a delicate scalloped piping, as well as a tiny, rose-shaped bow in the middle.

Kim’s raven locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in wavy layers. Some strands fell to her chest, while the majority of her tresses nearly reached her hips.

In the caption of the post, Kim used a quote from Scarface to refer to her “little friend,” Sushi.

Kim’s millions of followers rushed to the comment section of the upload, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While some fans opted to send her rows of heart-eye emoji, others chose to send lengthier messages to the star.

Some couldn’t resist bowing down to Kim’s royalty.

“Queen,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Majesty,” shared another person, following up with a crown emoji.

“Beautiful princess,” said a third fan.

Others were simply in awe of her beauty.

“Damn Kim,” gushed a fourth follower, including a smiley face with heart eyes in their message.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up close to 2 million likes and received upwards of 10,000 comments.

This snapshot is just the latest in Kim’s Skims updates. She recently shared a multi-photo Instagram photo series that depicted her showing off four different undergarment styles from her brand. In that upload, Kim rocked various poses as she modeled the form-fitting attire, all of which flaunted her famous hourglass shape.