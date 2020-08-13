Nicole Scherzinger Stretches Out In A Tiny White Bikini & Enjoys The Sunset

In her most recent Instagram share, pop star Nicole Scherzinger brought her 4.5 million Instagram followers along with her on her vacation by sharing a sizzling triple update taken at sunset. The photo was taken in St. Lucia, as the geotag indicated. She specified further by tagging Sugar Beach, a luxurious resort located in St. Lucia, in both the picture itself and in the caption of the post.

Nicole stretched out on a large outdoor bed covered in white linens, with a tube-shaped white pillow positioned beneath her head for maximum comfort. The bed appeared to be attached with chains to a structure that had a lattice-like roof, allowing some sunlight to come through but still providing a cozy vibe.

An ornate white railing was visible beside Nicole’s outdoor oasis, and the space overlooked the rooftops of several structures as well as a vast expanse of water. The ocean stretched out to the horizon, and clouds floated through the pale blue and yellow sky as the sun set. The sun cast a gorgeous glow over the entire scene, and illuminated Nicole’s fit figure.

She rocked a strapless bikini top that dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her chiselled stomach.

Nicole paired the stunning top with matching underwear that sat low on her hips, exposing plenty of her incredible body. Her legs were stretched out on the bed, with one slightly bent and the other completely extended. Nicole’s dark locks fell around her on the pillow, and she was barefoot as she relaxed in the tropical oasis.

She spread out even more in the second shot, extending one arm out towards the camera and leaving the other behind her head. She had one leg extended with her toes pointed, and she gazed down at her legs. She looked over at the camera in the third and final image in the series, flashing a soft smile as she lounged in what appeared to be utter bliss.

Nicole’s followers loved the update from her time abroad, and the post received over 77,500 likes within two hours. It also racked up 695 comments from her fans within the same brief time span.

“Picture perfect,” one follower wrote.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous, beautiful, stunning,” another fan remarked, showering the singer with compliments.

“What a babe,” a third fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I know it’s heaven because you’re an angel,” another follower commented, referring to the caption Nicole paired with the steamy shots.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared another sizzling update from St. Lucia in which she flaunted the beauty of the location as well as her tantalizing curves. She rocked a hot pink bikini as she went stand-up paddle boarding in a breathtaking spot with a gorgeous view.