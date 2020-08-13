‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards And Teddi Mellencamp On Denise Richards’ Husband’s Alleged Hand-Crushing Threat

The 'RHOBH' ladies reacted to the shocking scene on 'WWHL.'

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp appeared on the August 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they addressed an awkward moment between Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, that aired earlier this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After host Andy Cohen wanted to know what the ladies thought when they watched as Aaron seemingly threatened to crush his wife’s hand after she reprimanded him during a cast event at Kyle’s home, both of the ladies described the intense encounter between the couple as “sad.”

“For me, that made me feel really sad… it made me feel bad,” Teddi admitted. “Obviously, in the moment, I didn’t know that that was happening and watching that back, it made me feel sick to my stomach.”

As fans will recall, Denise and Aaron were seen arguing with their co-stars in the moments leading up to his apparent threat about the way they chose to raise their kids, and the way that the other women felt about her calling them out for discussing racy topics in front of them.

Following Teddi’s statement to Andy, her co-star and longtime friend agreed that Aaron’s statement to Denise was upsetting.

“It was actually really shocking. It could have just been something he said in the moment but I also felt sad like, ‘Yikes! Oh my God,'” Kyle recalled.

Kyle then said that when it came to Denise and Aaron watching the scene back on their own television screen, she was a bit concerned about how their conversation in regard to his statement would play out.

And I was imagining what their conversation was going to be after they saw that at home,” she noted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told Life & Style magazine earlier this week that when it comes to Denise’s relationship with her RHOBH cast mates, she has an easier time dealing with her controversial ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, who is the father of her teenage daughters.

“Denise has an easier time dealing with her ex Charlie Sheen than she does the Housewives,” the source alleged, according to an All About the Real Housewives report. “She can’t believe it took a reality show to turn her into a scandal in this town.”

Another source revealed to the outlet that the ladies of the show were so desperate to keep their full-time positions that they would stop at nothing to do so.