Suzy Cortez Flaunts Bare Oiled Buns Wearing Gold Lame Leotard And Knee Socks

Fitness model Suzy Cortez took to Instagram on Thursday evening with a sizzling post that thrilled her 2.3 million followers. The brunette bombshell shared a provocative photo of herself decked out in a tiny outfit that flaunted all her curves, racking up almost 10,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Suzy wore a shiny gold lame leotard featuring a Brazilian thong design that displayed nearly all of her bare backside. She faced her booty to the camera and arched her back, showing off the insane curves of her cheeks.

Her smooth, caramel-colored skin glistened under the bright studio lights, and appeared to be oiled, which accentuated the play of light and shadow across the muscular definition of her back and arms. The light also created a bright, alluring reflection off her hip that was impossible to ignore.

Suzy threw her shoulders back and intentionally posed with her flexed arms near her body to fully display the toned outlines of both. She stood with her legs spread wide apart, with her left knee positioned sideways and slightly bent. Her thighs looked amazingly voluptuous.

She accessorized with sexy over-the-knee socks featuring a green background with white stars, topped off with thin blue and yellow stripes.

Suzy threw her long, dark hair over her right shoulder to maximize the amount of visible bare skin. It was parted off-center and cascaded down the front of her body, framing the swell of one of her curvaceous breasts and almost reaching her hips.

She gazed seductively at the camera over her one of her shoulders. She raised one eyebrow and her parted lips curved into a sultry, yet almost imperceptible, smile.

Suzy’s devoted Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the Miss BumBum World 2019, and her ample assets. Most fans left strings of various emoji expressing affection, primarily heart, flame, and peach symbols, but a number of fans chose to put their feelings into words.

“Damn…love that beautiful brown body,” praised one follower.

“If she slammed her legs closed she would break my neck,” mused a second person, referring to Suzy’s shapely form.

“Good lord lady! Perfect!” raved a third fan.

“You’re absolutely stunning!! I’d walk two steps behind you just for the view!!” gushed a fourth follower, obviously impressed by her famous booty.

