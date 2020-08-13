Eva Padlock Shows Off Major Skin In A Blue Top And Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Spanish model Eva Padlock went online on Thursday, August 13, and shared a multi-picture post to wow her 1.7 million fans.

In the snaps, Eva exuded sexy vibes in a very revealing blue top, one that featured a plunging neckline, a wrap style front, a short length, long sleeves, and two long strings attached to its hemline. The risque garment allowed Eva to show off an ample amount of cleavage, a move that sent temperatures through the roof. Besides, it also drew attention toward her bare midsection.

Eva teamed the racy top with a pair of Daisy Dukes that boasted frayed edges. To spice things up, she left her shorts unbuttoned to expose her lower torso and taut stomach. Her ensemble also showcased a glimpse of her lean thighs.

The Spanish beauty wore her brunette tresses in soft curls, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it chic and opted for a pair of gold hoop earring. The shoot took place in her balcony and she stood next to a glass door with white frame. An incomplete view of her room could also be seen in the background.

To the delight of her admirers, she shared not one, not two, but five pictures from the shoot. In the first snap, Eva leaned against the door frame, tugged at the strings of her top, and sported a pout.

In the second snapshot, she stood in the same position, tilted her head, and naughtily stuck her tongue out. The third pic showed her looking straight into the camera while wearing a serious facial expression. In the fourth image, she spread her legs apart, lightly tugged at the open fly of her shorts, lifted her chin, and puckered her luscious lips.

For the last snap, Eva stood straight, threw her head backward, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, Eva informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within four hours of going live, the post garnered more than 86,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments.

“Absolutely incredible pics, Eva, you look gorgeous,” one of her fans commented.

“So beautiful and stunning! Love your outfit,” another user chimed in.

“Come to America, please! I wanna take you out on a date, my goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

“Hand down the hottest babe on Instagram. Thank you for your amazing photos,” a fourth follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, Eva shared some images on July 15 in which she rocked a rainbow-print mesh dress and a black bikini.