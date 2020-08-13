Sara Underwood Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Gold Bikini & Shares A Message About Being ‘Sexually Liberated’

Sara also showed her love for the song 'WAP.'

Sara Underwood used a stunning bikini photo to grab her fans’ attention in an Instagram upload that she shared on Thursday, August 13. However, her post was more than just a pretty picture. The former Playboy Playmate of the Year also had a message for her 9 million followers about the way some men view women.

In her photo, the 36-year-old model wore a dark gold bikini. The garment’s color was somewhat earthy, and it paired perfectly with her bronze skin tone. Sara’s triangle top had tiny cups that looked like they were struggling to contain her ample assets. She was photographed in profile, which revealed that she was baring a significant amount of sideboob. A hint of a pale tan line was also visible.

Her matching bottoms appeared to have a thong back that rose all the way up to the small of her back. A pair of stretchy side straps encircled her curvy hips before plunging down to reach the garment’s low front panel. Her bathing suit did an excellent job of showcasing her athletic legs and ripped abs.

Most of Sara’s social media snapshots are taken in picturesque natural settings, and her latest breathtaking snapshot was no exception. The barefoot beauty stood beside the sheer wall of a mountain face covered with green flora that included thick moss and small ferns. She placed her left hand flat against an area of the wall where a small amount of water was trickling down. She tilted her head to the side so that her shoulder-length blond hair spilled over her right shoulder. Her eyes were closed, and she had a look of ecstasy on her face.

Sara’s image included a message about the effect women who are “sexually liberated” have on men who desire to control the opposite sex. She also used a hashtag to give a shout-out to “WAP,” the female empowerment anthem by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Many of Sara’s Instagram followers had positive reactions to her message.

“I honestly love how vocal you have been about your views, social justice and feminism!! I respect you so much more now. Keep it up, we love it!!!” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“I’m opposite. My fantasy is to be controlled by women,” confessed another commenter.

“Phew!!! Louder for the people in the back! I’ve been thinking this a lot recently because of these all these snowflakes crying about how they’re offended by WAP,” read a third remark.

“You are a gem and thank you for pushing for feminism and healthy and positive sexual self expression! You have my support and respect always,” a fourth admirer said.

Sara doesn’t shy away from sharing her political views on social media, and she also loves to share her passion for nature’s beauty with her fans. For another photo shoot, she posed on rock ledge to get a gorgeous shot with a waterfall in the background.