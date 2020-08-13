Chloe Saxon Slays In A Hot Pink Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon stunned her 819,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling double update captured outside in what appeared to be a lush tropical paradise. Chloe stood on a tiled area with plenty of greenery visible in the background, as well as a bush with bright pink blossoms that almost rivalled the vibrancy of her swimsuit.

Chloe showcased her buxom curves in a skimpy bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to tag Fashion Nova in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers wanted to get their own set.

The bikini top was scandalously skimpy, with triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets. The garment was crafted from a bold pink fabric with a subtle snakeskin-print, and the piece showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as some side boob and underboob as her curves threatened to escape the look. Thin strings stretched across her chest and around her neck and back.

The matching swimsuit bottoms likewise consisted of minimal fabric, and showed off a tantalizing amount of skin. A small patch of fabric covered up any NSFW areas, and strings stretched high over her hips, tying just below her natural waist. Chloe allowed the strings to dangle down her hips and thighs, and the high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure to perfection.

Her long, dark locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and she kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a delicate necklace and a pair of gold earrings. She stared seductively at the camera, brushing some of her hair away from her face as her other hand rested on her thigh.

She switched up her position slightly for the second slide, gazing off into the distance and placing both hands on her pert posterior as she thrust her chest forward. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snaps, and the post received over 7,500 likes within four hours, as well as 153 comments from her eager audience.

“Too perfect for words,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“What a babe wow,” another added.

“Your body is amazing,” a third fan remarked.

“I love your swimsuit and the girl wearing it,” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe stunned her fans with an even skimpier look, also from Fashion Nova. The garment consisted of little more than three patches of material joined with chains for an edgy look. Chloe posed indoors, stretching her arms above her head as she showcased her curvaceous figure.