Jared Kushner Confirms He Met With Kanye West

On Thursday, White House adviser Jared Kushner confirmed that he met with rapper Kanye West last week, Politico reported.

During a press conference, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law described West as a “friend,” explaining that the two men held a meeting in the state of Colorado.

“So, Kanye’s been a friend of mine for — I’ve known him for about 10 years. And, you know, we talk every now and then about different things. And we both happened to be in Colorado, and so we got together.”

“We had a great discussion about a lot of things,” Kushner continued, arguing that the rapper has launched a White House bid because he “has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country.”

“But again, there’s a lot of issues that the president’s championed that he admires, and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” he added.

Kushner also suggested that West’s presidential campaign did not come up during the meeting, saying that the conversation was “a general discussion more about policy.”

As Politico noted, earlier this week, reports surfaced that West flew his family to Colorado to meet with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump.

The musician seemingly confirmed that the meeting took place on Tuesday, when he tweeted that he and Kushner discussed Claud Anderson’s book PowerNomics: The National Plan to Empower Black America.

Kushner has been accused of boosting West’s candidacy in order to help his father-in-law beat Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

Several Trump allies and longtime Republican operatives are reportedly working on West’s campaign, trying to help the rapper get on the ballot in swing states.

As a third party candidate, West could potentially play the spoiler role in the 2020 presidential election and siphon votes away from Biden.

The musician has missed the deadline to file as a candidate in 10 states, but he has said that those supportive of his candidacy should write-in his name.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Some Democrats have openly said that West is running a spoiler campaign. In an interview last week, House Majority Whip James Clyburn warned that the hip hop artist is trying to help Trump win reelection.

Clyburn noted that West has been trying to get on the ballot in key battleground state such as Wisconsin.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin by less than 30,000 votes.

Still, Clyburn suggested that he is confident the American people will not repeat the “mistakes” from four years ago.