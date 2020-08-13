Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Her Phenomenal Booty In Cheeky Panties

Niece Waidhofer put her famous voluptuous booty on display in her latest Instagram update. The stunner wore a pair of cheeky gray panties that left little to the imagination.

In her caption, Niece joked about having plastic surgery to get her enhanced butt, something she has always been very open about with her fans.

Rather than doing the exercise to get a prodigious backside, she simply enjoyed “a couple anesthesia naps.”

Aside from her small briefs, which let her showcase her perky rear and long, slender legs, the stunner also wore a crop top. Her white shirt revealed several bare inches of her flat stomach and narrow waist.

She posed in front of windows with the blinds closed, facing away from the camera to ensure her backside was the main object of attention. Niece twisted her upper body to the side while running her hand through her long dark hair. She appeared to be looking at something to the side of her, eyes focused at a point low to the ground.

While her butt was the obvious centerpiece of her latest Instagram post, her admirers were also privy to a look at the outline of her curvy chest, the silhouette of which was visible beneath her loose-fitted top.

As Niece is an extremely popular model and social media influencer, it was not surprising to see how fast her post racked up thousands of likes and comments. Within five hours, her pic had garnered more than 68,600 likes and over 1,400 comments.

Her 1.9 million followers were quick to shower her in compliments and some of them were even lucky enough to get responses from Niece herself.

Fellow model Gabriella Abutbol also commented on the post, writing, “Wow I want this butt.”

“Well god bless that surgeon and god bless you niece!!! We don’t deserve you!” exclaimed one admirer.

“Holy hell, if that a** is surgically enhanced, you should be giving your plastic surgeon some love! I could look at that all day,” gushed another.

“It doesn’t matter what you do to you’re body what matters is what’s is inside no the outside just be happy,” chimed in a third fan.

“You’d look perfect as a Greek goddess with big wings and long feathers,” added a fourth person.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had posed for a sexy pic that flaunted her chest. She wore a black bikini top with tassels and a few gold stars decorating the cups.