Kylie Jenner Gets Naked & Covers Herself With Bubbles In The Bath For Sultry New Instagram Share

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page to share a steamy photo that showed her in the midst of a bath. The sultry new shot was shared on her feed on Thursday morning, and it was an instant hit with her 190 million-plus fans.

The sizzling update captured Jenner enjoying a bath outdoors. In the caption of the post, she wished her fans a good morning with the addition of a bath emoji. The sky was filled with a covering of clouds, and only a peek of sunlight could be seen poking through. Kylie was sprawled out in a massive soaking tub that was positioned on top of the stone-covered ground. The floor to Kylie’s left boasted a dark wood hue, and the area in front of her featured a tall fence. The bathtub sat near a large stone wall that was covered with beautiful, green vines. A square, turquoise window provided the space with a beautiful pop of color.

Jenner appeared to have ditched her bikini, and her black top was laid out on the end table in front of her. The reality star was submerged underwater as she was enjoying a soak in the bathtub. She leaned her head back and looked up toward the sky while her long, brunette locks tumbled to the ground and grazed the top of the stone. She stretched one knee out of the water and showed off her killer leg as Jenner covered her chest with bubbles to meet Instagram’s guidelines, and her shoulders were bare.

The post has already earned a ton of attention from Jenner’s massive fan base. As of this writing, it has only been live on her page for a few hours, but it’s earned her over 4 million likes and 17,000-plus comments. Most social media users complimented her bombshell body while a few more thanked her for sharing the smoking hot snapshot.

“OMG how do I like this photo a million times over? You look like a goddess Queen KyKy,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few heart emoji.

“You are literally the hottest mom I have ever saw,” a second social media user complimented.

“You’re a trend setter! Everyone is going to be buying an outdoor bathtub,” another fan commented with a few flame emoji.

“Excuse me. Let me get my jaw off the floor,” a fourth added.

Over the past few days, Jenner has been enjoying a trip with her daughter, Stormi Webster, to celebrate her 23rd birthday. Luckily for fans, she has been sharing several photos from the getaway.