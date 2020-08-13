Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Her Cleavage & Curves While Holding A Golf Club

Instagram model Lucy Robson treated fans to a view of her killer curves in a tight-fitting outfit for her latest update. In the snap, she rocked a small dress that hugged onto her hourglass figure and accentuated her ample assets.

The British beauty is known for always being out golfing, and in this photo she looked stunning while holding a club. She stood outdoors on grass on a sunny day and was surrounded by shrubbery with trees visible in the distance.

Robson was photographed from the thighs up. The 25-year-old held her arms by her side and jutted out her left hip. In her right hand she held a golf club that had a gold-colored cover. Her long blond hair was parted and tied up, and she flashed a fierce look at the camera as the sun shone down on her head and shoulders.

The social media influencer sported a peach-colored dress from clothing brand YOINS. It had short sleeves with a low-cut neckline, and the bottom came up to Robson’s upper thigh. She had a necklace with a small pendant to complete the ensemble. Her curvaceous figure and generous bust were on full display, and the former Cal Poly player’s skin was glowing under the sunlight.

For the caption, Robson recalled her favorite early golf memory where she made a bet with her grandfather over how far she could hit the ball when she was only 7 years old. She asked fans to respond with their memories, and tagged the clothing brand while including a golfing emoji before uploading the snap on Thursday afternoon.

Many of Robson’s 861,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sunny pic, and more than 20,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. The influencer received nearly 350 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with fire and heart emoji. Fans complimented the Brit’s physique, and responded to the caption with their own stories.

“Thinking I was going to get a hole in one on my first shot followed swiftly by the walk of shame,” one follower replied.

“Wow Lucy my angel [you’re] very very beautiful,” an admirer commented.

“Grandpa also. Taught me basics and built my first two sets of clubs,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Mine was winning a Hawaiian Punch from the golf pro for hitting it to the 100 yard sign,” another responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Robson flaunted her curvaceous backside while out on the links. That spicy snap earned over 52,000 likes.